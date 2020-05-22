The Non-Executive of Bear Creek Mining is Exercising Options

On May 20 it was reported that the Non-Executive of Bear Creek Mining (BCEKF), Frank R Tweddle, exercised options to sell 14,400 BCEKF shares for a total transaction value of $34.49K.

Over the last month, Frank R Tweddle has reported another 4 Sell trades on BCEKF for a total of $97.56K. In addition to Frank R Tweddle, 4 other BCEKF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, Bear Creek Mining has an average volume of 74.71K. The company has a one-year high of $2.35 and a one-year low of $0.50.

The insider sentiment on Bear Creek Mining has been negative according to 25 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Bear Creek Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties. Its portfolio include Corani and Santa Ana. The company was founded by Andrew T. Swarthout and Catherine McLeod-Seltzer on August 31, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.