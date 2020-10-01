The Non-Executive of Baytex Energy (BTE) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Baytex Energy (BTE), Jennifer Maki, bought shares of BTE for $15K.

Following this transaction Jennifer Maki’s holding in the company was increased by 43% to a total of $37.88K. In addition to Jennifer Maki, one other BTE executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Baytex Energy has an average volume of 229.96K.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $0.56, reflecting a -37.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Baytex Energy has been negative according to 58 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration & production company, which engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded on October 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.