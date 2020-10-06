The Non-Executive of Barksdale Capital (BRKCF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Barksdale Capital (BRKCF), Peter Mcrae, bought shares of BRKCF for $10.26K.

This recent transaction increases Peter Mcrae’s holding in the company by 36% to a total of $37.33K. This is Mcrae’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on USAS back in April 2018

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The insider sentiment on Barksdale Capital has been positive according to 16 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Peter Mcrae’s trades have generated a -8.1% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Barksdale Capital Corp is a Canada based exploration stage natural resource company. It is principally engaged in the business activities of the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company operates through various projects including Sunnyside, San Antonio and Four Metals.