The Non-Executive of AYR Strategies (AYRSF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of AYR Strategies (AYRSF), Chris Roger Burggraeve, bought shares of AYRSF for $17K.

Following Chris Roger Burggraeve’s last AYRSF Buy transaction on March 17, 2020, the stock climbed by 14.1%. This recent transaction increases Chris Roger Burggraeve’s holding in the company by 17% to a total of $130.8K.

Based on AYR Strategies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $45.49 million and GAAP net loss of -$26,792,975. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $32.09 million and had a net profit of $26.18 million. The company has a one-year high of $19.45 and a one-year low of $3.44. Currently, AYR Strategies has an average volume of 148.41K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.85, reflecting a -25.2% downside. Six different firms, including Beacon and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on AYR Strategies has been positive according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Chris Roger Burggraeve's trades have generated a 134.0% average return based on past transactions.

AYR Strategies Inc is a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) with a portfolio of companies in the western and eastern U.S. The firm is a cultivator, manufacturer, and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods.