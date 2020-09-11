The Non-Executive of Australis Capital (AUSAF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Australis Capital (AUSAF), Roger Irving Swainson, bought shares of AUSAF for $9,187.

This recent transaction increases Roger Irving Swainson’s holding in the company by 6% to a total of $119.1K. In addition to Roger Irving Swainson, 6 other AUSAF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $0.75 and a one-year low of $0.06.

Roger Irving Swainson’s trades have generated a -45.9% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Australis Capital, Inc. provides investment services. It focuses on seeking investments in cannabis and real estate sectors through acquisition of equity, debt or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities, financing in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions and the acquisition of all or part of one or more businesses, portfolios or other assets. The company was founded on February 6, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.