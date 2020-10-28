The Non-Executive of Athabasca Minerals (ABCAF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Athabasca Minerals (ABCAF), Terrance Edward Kutryk, bought shares of ABCAF for $25K.

Following this transaction Terrance Edward Kutryk’s holding in the company was increased by 112% to a total of $30.89K. In addition to Terrance Edward Kutryk, 4 other ABCAF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Athabasca Minerals Inc is a Canada-based resource company engaged in the management, exploration, and development of aggregate projects in Alberta. The company’s reportable segments are; Aggregate Sales and Aggregate Management Services, which is the key revenue generator; and Frac sand. In Aggregate Sales and Aggregate Management Services, the company produces and sells aggregate out of its corporate pits and manages the Susan Lake aggregate pit on behalf of the province of Alberta for which aggregate management services revenue are earned. In Frac sand segment, the company is in the process of acquiring frac sand resources with the aim to delineate and develop the resource and produce and sell domestic premium frac sand in Western Canada through its wholly-owned subsidiary, AMI Silica.