The Non-Executive of Arianne Phosphate (DRRSF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Arianne Phosphate (DRRSF), Claude Lafleur, bought shares of DRRSF for $25K.

Following this transaction Claude Lafleur’s holding in the company was increased by 174% to a total of $41.99K. In addition to Claude Lafleur, one other DRRSF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Arianne Phosphate has an average volume of 23.50K. The company has a one-year high of $0.49 and a one-year low of $0.11.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Arianne Phosphate, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes The Lac à Paul mining project, which operates a phosphate mine in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region in Quebec. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicoutimi, Canada.