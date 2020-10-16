The Non-Executive of Ares Strategic Mining is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Non-Executive of Ares Strategic Mining (ARSMF), Raul Sanabria, exercised options to sell 184,875 ARSMF shares for a total transaction value of $57.31K.

Following this transaction Raul Sanabria’s holding in the company was decreased by 18% to a total of $154.1K. This is Sanabria’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:AMK back in April 2010

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Ares Strategic Mining has an average volume of 335.41K.

Raul Sanabria’s trades have generated a -12.1% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Lithium Energy Products Inc is a natural resource mining company. It is engaged in the business of acquiring and exploring lithium properties in Nevada and Arizona. The company holds an interest in properties such as properties include El Sol property, Griffith Mine property, Karas property, Willcox Playa, Whitemud property, Vanadium Ridge property, Papagonga property, and Jackpot Lake property. Geographically, the business presence of the firm is seen in the region of the US and Canada.