The Non-Executive of Ares Strategic Mining is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Non-Executive of Ares Strategic Mining (ARSMF), Raul Sanabria, exercised options to sell 100,000 ARSMF shares for a total transaction value of $45.61K.

This recent transaction decreases Raul Sanabria’s holding in the company by 26% to a total of $360.1K.

Currently, Ares Strategic Mining has an average volume of 453.12K. ARSMF’s market cap is $28.22 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -10.00. The company has a one-year high of $0.41 and a one-year low of $0.05.

The insider sentiment on Ares Strategic Mining has been negative according to 12 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

