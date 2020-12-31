The Non-Executive of ARC Resources (AETUF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of ARC Resources (AETUF), Herbert Pinder, sold shares of AETUF for $1.42M.

This is Pinder’s first Sell trade following 16 Buy transactions.

Based on ARC Resources’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $301 million and GAAP net loss of -$66,100,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $292 million and had a GAAP net loss of $57.2 million. The company has a one-year high of $6.42 and a one-year low of $1.73. Currently, ARC Resources has an average volume of 11.95K.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.26, reflecting a -36.6% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.42M worth of AETUF shares and purchased $24.6K worth of AETUF shares. The insider sentiment on ARC Resources has been positive according to 39 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Herbert Pinder’s trades have generated a -16.6% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John P. Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.