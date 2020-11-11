The Non-Executive of ARC Resources (AETUF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of ARC Resources (AETUF), Michael Gerard Mcallister, bought shares of AETUF for $66.63K.

Based on ARC Resources’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $301 million and GAAP net loss of -$66,100,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $292 million and had a GAAP net loss of $57.2 million. The company has a one-year high of $6.42 and a one-year low of $1.73.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.27, reflecting a -31.2% downside. Starting in November 2020, AETUF received 10 Buy ratings in a row. Nine different firms, including BMO Capital and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on ARC Resources has been positive according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John P. Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.