The Non-Executive of Anglo American (AAUKF) is Buying Shares

On May 20, the Non-Executive of Anglo American (AAUKF), Byron Elmer Grote, bought shares of AAUKF for $26.19K.

Following this transaction Byron Elmer Grote’s holding in the company was increased by 4% to a total of $800.9K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $29.51 and a one-year low of $12.56. AAUKF’s market cap is $25.87 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.90. Currently, Anglo American has an average volume of .

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.35, reflecting a -100.0% downside. Eight different firms, including J.P. Morgan and Barclays, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Anglo American has been negative according to 55 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Manganese, and Corporate and Other. Its portfolio of mining businesses includes span bulk commodities, including iron ore and manganese, metallurgical coal and thermal coal, base metals and minerals, copper, nickel, niobium and phosphates, and precious metals and minerals. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.