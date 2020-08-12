The Non-Executive of American Lithium is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Non-Executive of American Lithium (LIACF), Andrew Squires, exercised options to sell 61,900 LIACF shares for a total transaction value of $117.7K.

Following Andrew Squires’ last LIACF Sell transaction on June 28, 2017, the stock climbed by 1.0%. In addition to Andrew Squires, one other LIACF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 155.56. Currently, American Lithium has an average volume of 891.91K. The company has a one-year high of $2.19 and a one-year low of $0.06.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $201K worth of LIACF shares and purchased $75K worth of LIACF shares. The insider sentiment on American Lithium has been neutral according to 10 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

American Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits. Its properties include Fish Lake Valley, Atlantis, Fish South, Colorado, San Emidio, and Clayton Valley BFF. The company was founded on February 25, 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.