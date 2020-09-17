The Non-Executive of Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF), Richard Fortin, sold shares of ANCUF for $315K.

Following Richard Fortin’s last ANCUF Sell transaction on October 11, 2019, the stock climbed by 3.1%. In addition to Richard Fortin, one other ANCUF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $36.40 and a one-year low of $21.00. Currently, Alimentation Couche Tard has an average volume of 41.01K.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $38.91, reflecting a -13.8% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $315K worth of ANCUF shares and purchased $89.85K worth of ANCUF shares. The insider sentiment on Alimentation Couche Tard has been neutral according to 40 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.