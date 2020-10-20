The Non-Executive of Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF), Marie Josee Lamothe, bought shares of ANCUF for $49.91K.

Following this transaction Marie Josee Lamothe’s holding in the company was increased by 42% to a total of $126.4K. In addition to Marie Josee Lamothe, 2 other ANCUF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $36.61 and a one-year low of $21.00.

10 different firms, including Canaccord Genuity and RBC Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $38.94, reflecting a -13.3% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $4.51M worth of ANCUF shares and purchased $149.5K worth of ANCUF shares. The insider sentiment on Alimentation Couche Tard has been neutral according to 37 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.