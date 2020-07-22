The Non-Executive of Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN), Christopher G Huskilson, bought shares of AQN for $500K.

This recent transaction increases Christopher G Huskilson’s holding in the company by 320% to a total of $513.2K. This is Huskilson’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on EMRAF back in January 2019

The company has a one-year high of $16.85 and a one-year low of $9.53. Currently, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average volume of 72.08K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $14.04, reflecting a -4.7% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $817.6K worth of AQN shares and purchased $500K worth of AQN shares. The insider sentiment on Algonquin Power & Utilities has been negative according to 49 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a diversified utility company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. It focuses on delivering reliable earnings, cash flow, and dividend growth through strategic acquisitions and operational excellence. The company was founded on August 1, 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.