The Non-Executive of Alamos Gold (AGI) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Alamos Gold (AGI), Monique Mercier, bought shares of AGI for $49.16K.

Following this transaction Monique Mercier’s holding in the company was increased by 32% to a total of $146.5K. Following Monique Mercier’s last AGI Buy transaction on March 10, 2020, the stock climbed by 2.9%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $11.58 and a one-year low of $3.34. Currently, Alamos Gold has an average volume of 874.77K.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.11, reflecting a -33.3% downside. Seven different firms, including Stifel Nicolaus and National Bank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Alamos Gold has been negative according to 182 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Monique Mercier’s trades have generated a 9.7% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Alamos Gold, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, mining, and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.