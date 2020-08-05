The Non-Executive of AIC Mines (IAUFF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of AIC Mines (IAUFF), Brett Montgomery, bought shares of IAUFF for $42K.

Following this transaction Brett Montgomery’s holding in the company was increased by 14% to a total of $269.2K. In addition to Brett Montgomery, 2 other IAUFF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

AIC Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration of base metals. It focuses on the Kitumba and Mumbwa projects located in Zambia. The company was founded by Laurence Wilson Curtis on June 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Newcastle, Australia.