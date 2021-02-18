The Non-Executive of AgraFlora Organics International (AGFAF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of AgraFlora Organics International (AGFAF), Joseph Perino, sold shares of AGFAF for $21K.

Based on AgraFlora Organics International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $420.7K and GAAP net loss of -$4,852,307. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $37.71 million. AGFAF’s market cap is $84.83 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -0.80.

Joseph Perino's trades have generated a 0.7% average return based on past transactions.

AgraFlora Organics International Inc is a Canada based company engaged in the medical marijuana business. The operates through cannabis segment in Canada and Colombia.