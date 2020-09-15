The Non-Executive of Affinity Metals (ARIZF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Affinity Metals (ARIZF), Sean Patrick Pownall, bought shares of ARIZF for $37.5K.

Following this transaction Sean Patrick Pownall’s holding in the company was increased by 9% to a total of $782.3K.

Currently, Affinity Metals has an average volume of 10.00K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.13.

Affinity Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in British Columbia, the Yukon Territory, and other areas of North America. It focuses on identifying new exploration opportunities and joint ventures for its properties. The company was founded on July 10, 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.