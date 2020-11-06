The Non-Executive of Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF), Donald M Clague, bought shares of AAVVF for $33.56K.

This recent transaction increases Donald M Clague’s holding in the company by 50% to a total of $76.05K.

Based on Advantage Oil & Gas’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $60.06 million and GAAP net loss of -$21,606,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $46.61 million and had a GAAP net loss of $26.86 million. The company has a one-year high of $2.23 and a one-year low of $0.61.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.54, reflecting a -32.3% downside. Seven different firms, including Raymond James and TD Securities, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Advantage Oil & Gas has been positive according to 13 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploitation, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses on the development and delineation of Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress properties. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.