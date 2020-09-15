The Non-Executive of Acreage Holdings is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Non-Executive of Acreage Holdings (ACRGF), William Cornelius Van Faasen, exercised options to sell 10,828 ACRGF shares for a total transaction value of $29.39K.

In addition to William Cornelius Van Faasen, 7 other ACRGF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Acreage Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $27.07 million and GAAP net loss of -$37,192,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.75 million and had a GAAP net loss of $33.93 million. The company has a one-year high of $9.11 and a one-year low of $1.47. Currently, Acreage Holdings has an average volume of 126.23K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.45, reflecting a -40.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Acreage Holdings has been negative according to 55 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Acreage Holdings, Inc. engages in owning and operating cannabis licenses and assets in the U.S. with respect to the number of states with cannabis related licenses. It focuses on the cultivation, processing, and distribution operations. The company was founded by Kevin P. Murphy on July 12, 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

