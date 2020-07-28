The Non-Executive of Abbott Labs is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Non-Executive of Abbott Labs (ABT), Phebe N Novakovic, exercised options to sell 933 ABT shares for a total transaction value of $94.03K.

This recent transaction decreases Phebe N Novakovic’s holding in the company by 10%. In addition to Phebe N Novakovic, 8 other ABT executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $101.98 and a one-year low of $61.61. ABT’s market cap is $177 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 57.20.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $107.89, reflecting a -8.7% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $4.45M worth of ABT shares and purchased $93.66K worth of ABT shares. The insider sentiment on Abbott Labs has been negative according to 232 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation Products, and Other. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products. The Nutritional Products segment caters to the worldwide sales of adult and pediatric nutritional products. The Diagnostic Products segment markets diagnostic systems and tests for blood banks, hospitals, commercial laboratories, and alternate-care testing sites. The Vascular Products segment trades coronary, endovascular, structural heart, vessel closure, and other medical device products. The Other segment comprises of Abbott Medical Optics. The company was founded by Wallace Calvin Abbott in 1888 and is headquartered in Abbott Park, IL.

