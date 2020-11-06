The Non-Executive of 48North Cannabis (NCNNF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of 48North Cannabis (NCNNF), James Cyrille Gervais, bought shares of NCNNF for $10K.

This recent transaction increases James Cyrille Gervais’ holding in the company by 34% to a total of $31.53K. In addition to James Cyrille Gervais, 4 other NCNNF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on 48North Cannabis’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.27 million and GAAP net loss of -$17,796,148. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $472.1K and had a GAAP net loss of $4.77 million. Currently, 48North Cannabis has an average volume of 10.58K. The company has a one-year high of $0.46 and a one-year low of $0.03.

The insider sentiment on 48North Cannabis has been positive according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

48North Cannabis Corp is a vertically integrated cannabis company. It is focused on the health and wellness market through cultivation and extraction, as well as the creation of authentic brands for consumer-friendly products.