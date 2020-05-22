The Non-Executive of 3 Sixty Risk Solutions (SAYFF) is Buying Shares

On May 18, the Non-Executive of 3 Sixty Risk Solutions (SAYFF), David Beck, bought shares of SAYFF for $109K.

This recent transaction increases David Beck’s holding in the company by 16% to a total of $809.1K.

Based on 3 Sixty Risk Solutions’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $8.58 million and GAAP net loss of -$2,479,037. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $106.3K. Currently, 3 Sixty Risk Solutions has an average volume of 56.95K.

3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of cannabis security consulting, guarding and secure transport security services. The company is headquartered in Almonte, Canada.