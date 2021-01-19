The Middleby (MIDD) Got Some Good News

Jefferies analyst Saree Boroditsky upgraded The Middleby (MIDD) to Buy today and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $133.96, close to its 52-week high of $149.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Boroditsky is ranked #2816 out of 7233 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on The Middleby is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $156.25.

The Middleby’s market cap is currently $7.45B and has a P/E ratio of 28.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.99.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry. The Food Processing Equipment Group segment includes manufactures preparation, cooking, packaging food handling, and food safety equipment for the food processing industry. The Residential Kitchen Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes kitchen equipment such as cookers, stoves, ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves, cooktops, wine coolers, ice machines, ventilation, and outdoor equipment for the residential market. The Corporate and Other segment refers to the corporate and other general company assets and operations. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.