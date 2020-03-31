The Meet Group (MEET) Receives a Hold from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Austin Moldow maintained a Hold rating on The Meet Group (MEET) yesterday and set a price target of $6.30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.70.

The Meet Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.62.

Based on The Meet Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $57.57 million and net profit of $4.88 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $52.46 million and had a net profit of $4.29 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MEET in relation to earlier this year.

The Meet Group, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile social entertainment apps designed for human connections. Its primary apps include MeetMe, LOOVOO, Skout, and Tagged. It operates through the mobile platforms like iPhone, Android, iPad and other tablets. The company was founded by Jeffrey Scott Peterson in June 1997 and is headquartered in New Hope, PA.