The Meet Group (MEET) Receives a Buy from Roth Capital

In a report released today, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on The Meet Group (MEET), with a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 47.4% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, Mitek Systems, and Glu Mobile.

Currently, the analyst consensus on The Meet Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.19.

The Meet Group’s market cap is currently $390.8M and has a P/E ratio of 39.18. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.00.

The Meet Group, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile social entertainment apps designed for human connections. Its primary apps include MeetMe, LOOVOO, Skout, and Tagged. It operates through the mobile platforms like iPhone, Android, iPad and other tablets. The company was founded by Jeffrey Scott Peterson in June 1997 and is headquartered in New Hope, PA.