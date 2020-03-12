The Meet Group (MEET) Gets a Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Austin Moldow maintained a Hold rating on The Meet Group (MEET) yesterday and set a price target of $6.30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Moldow is ranked #6010 out of 6212 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for The Meet Group with a $6.62 average price target, implying a 10.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Roth Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $6.30 price target.

The Meet Group’s market cap is currently $424.4M and has a P/E ratio of 40.07. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.14.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MEET in relation to earlier this year.

The Meet Group, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile social entertainment apps designed for human connections. Its primary apps include MeetMe, LOOVOO, Skout, and Tagged. It operates through the mobile platforms like iPhone, Android, iPad and other tablets. The company was founded by Jeffrey Scott Peterson in June 1997 and is headquartered in New Hope, PA.