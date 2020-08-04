The MD Banking Solutions of Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) is Selling Shares

Today, the MD Banking Solutions of Bottomline Technologies (EPAY), Norman Deluca, sold shares of EPAY for $162.3K.

In addition to Norman Deluca, 9 other EPAY executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Norman Deluca’s last EPAY Sell transaction on July 14, 2020, the stock climbed by 2.2%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Bottomline Technologies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $112 million and GAAP net loss of -$7,468,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $106 million and had a net profit of $824K. The company has a one-year high of $57.22 and a one-year low of $27.82. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 94.81.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $51.30, reflecting a -3.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Bottomline Technologies has been negative according to 73 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management. The Banking Solutions segment offers solutions that are specifically designed for banking and financial institution customers. The Payments and Transactional Documents segment supplies software products that provide a range of financial business process management solutions including making and collecting payments, sending and receiving invoices, and generating and storing business documents. The Other segment consists healthcare and cyber fraud and risk management solutions. The company was founded by Daniel M. McGurl and James L. Loomis in May 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, NH.