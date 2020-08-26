The Marketing Director of Hargreaves Lansdown is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Marketing Director of Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLF), Chris Worle, exercised options to sell 5,281 HRGLF shares for a total transaction value of $89.43K.

Following this transaction Chris Worle’s holding in the company was decreased by 13% to a total of $1.12 million. In addition to Chris Worle, 6 other HRGLF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $27.71 and a one-year low of $13.82. Currently, Hargreaves Lansdown has an average volume of . The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 14.88.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Sell with an average price target of $21.04, reflecting a -100.0% downside. Five different firms, including Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank, currently also have a Sell rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Hargreaves Lansdown has been negative according to 26 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed, and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform. The Discretionary/Managed division involves in the provision of managed services such as portfolio management service and multi-manager funds. The Third Party/Other Services division includes activities relating to the broking of third party investments and pensions, certificated share dealing and niche services. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.