The Managing Director of Bannerman Resources (BNNLF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Managing Director of Bannerman Resources (BNNLF), Brandon Mackay Munro, bought shares of BNNLF for $28.43K.

Following this transaction Brandon Mackay Munro’s holding in the company was increased by 7% to a total of $322.1K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Bannerman Resources has an average volume of 386.47K.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bannerman Resources Ltd. engages in exploration and operation of uranium mining projects. Its portfolio includes the Etango Uranium project. The company was founded on February 18, 2005 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.