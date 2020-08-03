The Managing Director of BAE Systems is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Managing Director of BAE Systems (BAESF), Julian Cracknell, exercised options to sell 3,241 BAESF shares for a total transaction value of $15.87K.

In addition to Julian Cracknell, one other BAESF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, BAE Systems has an average volume of 87.76K. The company has a one-year high of $8.75 and a one-year low of $5.00.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.08, reflecting a -21.3% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $15.87K worth of BAESF shares and purchased $200K worth of BAESF shares. The insider sentiment on BAE Systems has been positive according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters. The Electronic Systems segment comprises the US and UK-based electronics activities, including electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, next-generation military communications systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, and hybrid electric drive systems. The Cyber and Intelligence segment includes the US-based Intelligence and Security business, and UK-headquartered Applied Intelligence business, and covers the group’s cyber security, secure government, and commercial and financial security activities. The Platforms and Services (US) segment manufactures combat vehicles, weapons and munitions, and delivers services and sustainment activities, including ship repair and the management of government-owned munitions facilities. The Air segment deals with UK-based air activities for European and International markets, and US programmes, and its businesses in Saudi Arabia and Australia, together with its interest in the European MBDA joint venture. The Maritime segment focuses on the group’s UK-based maritime and land activities. The Headquarters segment includes group’s head office and UK-based shared services activities, together with its interest in Air Astana. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

