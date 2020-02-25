The Managing Director, EMEA of Garmin (GRMN) is Selling Shares

Today, the Managing Director, EMEA of Garmin (GRMN), Sean Biddlecombe, sold shares of GRMN for $64.76K.

Following Sean Biddlecombe’s last GRMN Sell transaction on August 26, 2019, the stock climbed by 17.4%.

Based on Garmin’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.1 billion and quarterly net profit of $361 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $932 million and had a net profit of $190 million. The company has a one-year high of $105.58 and a one-year low of $74.29. Currently, Garmin has an average volume of 799.24K.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation.