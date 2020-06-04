The Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Resolute Mining (RMGGF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Resolute Mining (RMGGF), John Paul Welborn, bought shares of RMGGF for $55.88K.

This recent transaction increases John Paul Welborn’s holding in the company by 1% to a total of $2.81 million.

The company has a one-year high of $1.43 and a one-year low of $0.39.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $0.88, reflecting a -11.4% downside. Three different firms, including Macquarie and Goldman Sachs, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Resolute Mining has been positive according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Resolute Mining Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in exploration, development, and operation of gold mines across Australia and Africa. It currently operates Syama, Bibiani and Ravenswood gold mines in Africa and Australia. The company was founded on June 8, 2001 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.