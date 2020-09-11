The Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Resolute Mining (RMGGF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Resolute Mining (RMGGF), John Paul Welborn, bought shares of RMGGF for $101.4K.

Following this transaction John Paul Welborn’s holding in the company was increased by 3% to a total of $3.11 million.

Currently, Resolute Mining has an average volume of 14.64K. The company has a one-year high of $1.14 and a one-year low of $0.39.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.21, reflecting a -39.3% downside. Three different firms, including Berenberg Bank and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Resolute Mining Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in exploration, development, and operation of gold mines across Australia and Africa. It currently operates Syama, Bibiani and Ravenswood gold mines in Africa and Australia. The company was founded on June 8, 2001 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.