The Manager of Galaxy Digital Holdings (BRPHF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Manager of Galaxy Digital Holdings (BRPHF), Richard Tavoso, sold shares of BRPHF for $188.2K.

Currently, Galaxy Digital Holdings has an average volume of 150.15K. The company has a one-year high of $1.95 and a one-year low of $0.41.

The insider sentiment on Galaxy Digital Holdings has been neutral according to 13 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Richard Tavoso's trades have generated a 38.9% average return based on past transactions.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a multi-service merchant bank dedicated to the digital assets and blockchain technology industry. It operates through the following business lines: Trading, Asset Management, Principal Investment, and Advisory. The Trading business covers arbitrage, macro, and market making. The Asset Management business manages external capital across passive and ecosystem funds. The Principal Investment business includes private equity, venture, public equity, ICO investments, Pre-ICO investments, and liquid and illiquid cryptocurrencies. The Advisory business includes capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and technical consulting services to both start-ups and established institutions. The company was founded by Michael Edward Novogratz on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.