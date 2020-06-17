The Lovesac Company (LOVE) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to The Lovesac Company (LOVE), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 72.9% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and Advance Auto Parts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for The Lovesac Company with a $31.29 average price target, implying a 35.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 2, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Based on The Lovesac Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $54.37 million and GAAP net loss of $8.35 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $40.96 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.1 million.

The Lovesac Co. is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.