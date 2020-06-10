The Lovesac Company (LOVE) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Craig-Hallum and Stifel Nicolaus gave The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Canaccord Genuity. Analyst Maria Ripps maintained a Buy rating on The Lovesac Company yesterday and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 68.9% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group, and Leaf Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on The Lovesac Company is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.20, which is a 30.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 2, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $35.34 and a one-year low of $4.00. Currently, The Lovesac Company has an average volume of 559.8K.

The Lovesac Co. is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.