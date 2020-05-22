The Lead Director of Norbord (OSB) is Buying Shares

On May 20, the Lead Director of Norbord (OSB), Paul Houston, bought shares of OSB for $2,692.

In addition to Paul Houston, one other OSB executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $33.70 and a one-year low of $8.92. Currently, Norbord has an average volume of 201.74K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.34, reflecting a -16.2% downside. Six different firms, including CIBC and RBC Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Starting in May 2020, OSB received 5 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Norbord has been positive according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Norbord, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, sales, marketing and distribution of wood-based panelboards and related products. Its products are used in the construction of new homes or in the renovation and repair of existing structures. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.