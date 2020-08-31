The Lead Director of Midas Gold (MDRPF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Lead Director of Midas Gold (MDRPF), Peter B Nixon, sold shares of MDRPF for $151.1K.

In addition to Peter B Nixon, 4 other MDRPF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $1.55 and a one-year low of $0.16.

The insider sentiment on Midas Gold has been negative according to 40 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Midas Gold Corp. engages in mineral exploration. The firm operates through the following segment Mineral Exploration: The Mineral Exploration segment focuses on exploration, evaluation and potential development of the Stibnite Gold Project. The company was founded on February 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.