The Lead Director of Gold Standard Ventures (GSV) is Buying Shares

Today, the Lead Director of Gold Standard Ventures (GSV), Donald Bruce Mcleod, bought shares of GSV for $22K.

This recent transaction increases Donald Bruce Mcleod’s holding in the company by 13% to a total of $148.3K. In addition to Donald Bruce Mcleod, one other GSV executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Gold Standard Ventures has an average volume of 16.02M. The company has a one-year high of $1.14 and a one-year low of $0.27.

Starting in May 2020, GSV received 5 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Gold Standard Ventures has been positive according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the business of acquisition and exploration in Nevada, United States. It focuses on gold assets of Railroad-Pinion and Lewis Gold projects. The company was founded by Luke A. Norman and Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde on February 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.