The Lead Director of BRP (DOOO) is Selling Shares

Today, the Lead Director of BRP (DOOO), Michael S Hanley, sold shares of DOOO for $498.2K.

Following Michael S Hanley’s last DOOO Sell transaction on September 03, 2020, the stock climbed by 11.5%.

Based on BRP’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.67 billion and quarterly net profit of $199 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.64 billion and had a net profit of $136 million. The company has a one-year high of $68.77 and a one-year low of $12.97. Currently, BRP has an average volume of 47.69K.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $72.01, reflecting a -10.0% downside.

BRP, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. Its brands include Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, Rotax, Can-Am, and Alumacraft. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada.