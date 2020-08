The Lead Director of African Gold Group (AGGFF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Lead Director of African Gold Group (AGGFF), John A Begeman, bought shares of AGGFF for $25K.

Following this transaction John A Begeman’s holding in the company was increased by 158% to a total of $31.55K. In addition to John A Begeman, 8 other AGGFF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, African Gold Group has an average volume of 78.76K. The company has a one-year high of $0.44 and a one-year low of $0.07.

The insider sentiment on African Gold Group has been positive according to 12 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

African Gold Group, Inc. is a junior mineral exploration companies engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties. Its gold projects include the Kobada project in Mali; and Madougou in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Michael A. J. Nikiforuk and Marco J. Durante on October 2, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.