The Intl. President of McDonald’s is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Intl. President of McDonald’s (MCD), Ian Frederick Borden, exercised options to sell 4,149 MCD shares at $75.93 a share, for a total transaction value of $895.1K.

Following Ian Frederick Borden’s last MCD Sell transaction on May 21, 2019, the stock climbed by 20.3%.

The company has a one-year high of $231.91 and a one-year low of $124.23. MCD’s market cap is $159 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 32.60.

Based on 27 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $238.00, reflecting a -8.6% downside.

Ian Frederick Borden's trades have generated a -4.1% average return based on past transactions.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets; and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K. The International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate segment consists developmental licensee and affiliate markets in the McDonald’s system. The firm’s products include Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Filet-O-Fish, several chicken sandwiches, Chicken McNuggets, wraps, McDonald’s Fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, McFlurry desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, pies, soft drinks, coffee, McCafé beverages, and other beverages. The company was founded by Raymond Albert Kroc on April 15, 1955 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

