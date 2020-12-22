The Interim President & Chief Executive Officer of Laurentian Bank (LRCDF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Interim President & Chief Executive Officer of Laurentian Bank (LRCDF), Stéphane Therrien, sold shares of LRCDF for $179.9K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Laurentian Bank’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $244 million and quarterly net profit of $36.81 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $242 million and had a net profit of $41.34 million. The company has a one-year high of $35.05 and a one-year low of $18.90. Currently, Laurentian Bank has an average volume of 40.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $24.79, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Laurentian Bank of Canada engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Services, Business Services, Business-to-Business (B2B) Bank, and Capital Markets. The Retail Services segment offers savings, investment, and financing products. The Business Services segment caters to the financial needs of business clients, small and medium-sized enterprises, and real estate developers such as leasing solutions, investment, cash management, and international services. The B2B Bank segment supplies banking and financial products to independent financial advisors and non-bank financial Institutions. The Capital Markets segment consists of full-service broker and bank’s capital market activities. The company was founded by Monsignor Ignace Bourget on May 26, 1846 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.