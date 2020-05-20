The Interim President & CEO of Calamp Crop (CAMP) is Buying Shares

Today, the Interim President & CEO of Calamp Crop (CAMP), Jeffery Gardner, bought shares of CAMP for $16.03K.

Following this transaction Jeffery Gardner’s holding in the company was increased by 6.21% to a total of $287.4K. In addition to Jeffery Gardner, one other CAMP executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Calamp Crop’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending February 29, the company posted quarterly revenue of $87.2 million and GAAP net loss of -$55,827,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $84.38 million and had a net profit of $11.26 million. The company has a one-year high of $13.22 and a one-year low of $3.70. Currently, Calamp Crop has an average volume of 588.06K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.71, reflecting a -30.7% downside. Four different firms, including Jefferies and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Calamp Crop has been positive according to 16 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CalAmp Corp. is a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets. The company segments include Telematics System and Software and Subscription Services. CalAmp was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.