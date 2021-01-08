The Interim Chief Financial Officer of International Battery Metals (RHHNF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Interim Chief Financial Officer of International Battery Metals (RHHNF), Logan Bruce Anderson, bought shares of RHHNF for $46K.

This recent transaction increases Logan Bruce Anderson’s holding in the company by 118% to a total of $68.82K. This is Anderson’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on WLRMF back in April 2019

Currently, International Battery Metals has an average volume of 202.76K. The company has a one-year high of $0.49 and a one-year low of $0.05.

International Battery Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and provision of minerals used for making batteries for energy storage. Its portfolio includes Bygoo Tin Project, Illinois Carper Lithium Brine, Lithium Extraction, and Oilfield Brine Sources for Lithium Extraction. The company was founded on July 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.