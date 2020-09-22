The Interim Chief Financial Officer & Company Secreta of PV CRYSTALOX SOLAR (PVCRF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Interim Chief Financial Officer & Company Secreta of PV CRYSTALOX SOLAR (PVCRF), Peter J Finnegan, bought shares of PVCRF for $65.17K.

This recent transaction increases Peter J Finnegan’s holding in the company by 451% to a total of $232.7K.

PV Crystalox Solar PLC is a producer and supplier of multicrystalline silicon wafers, and multi crystalline silicon blocks. It also generates revenues through the sale of polysilicon. The company has operational footprints across Japan, Taiwan, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, and Rest of World. The company primarily serves the global photovoltaic industry.