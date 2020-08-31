The Interim Chief Fin. Officer of Giga-Tronics (GIGA) is Buying Shares

Today, the Interim Chief Fin. Officer of Giga-Tronics (GIGA), Lutz Henckels, bought shares of GIGA for $16.69K.

Following this transaction Lutz Henckels’ holding in the company was increased by 17.03% to a total of $118.9K. This is Henckels’ first Buy trade following 6 Sell transactions.

Based on Giga-Tronics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.55 million and quarterly net profit of $75K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.5 million and had a net profit of $52K. The company has a one-year high of $4.50 and a one-year low of $0.90. Currently, Giga-Tronics has an average volume of 179.

Giga-tronics, Inc. engages in the development and production of testing and measurement platforms for radar and electronic warfare applications. It operates through the Microsource and Giga-tronics segments. The Microsource segment develops and manufactures microwave integrated components for operational use in airborne military applications. The Giga-tronics segment designs, produces, and markets functional test products and integrates those test products along with third party hardware and software to create full test solutions. The company was founded on March 5, 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.